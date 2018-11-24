Taylor Swift Gives Rare Social Media Shoutout to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift gave a rare shoutout to her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, on social media in hopes of getting his new movie The Favourite more interest from her fans.

“The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow — Swipe to see cities and dates,” Swift wrote on Instagram, alongside scenes from the film’s trailer. She also included the schedule for the film’s roll-out, which started on Friday in Los Angeles and New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swift also tagged the movie’s Instagram page, Alwyn’s page and actor Nicholas Hoult‘s page.

The Favourite is the latest film from The Lobster‘s Yorgos Lanthimos and centers on the bitter rivalry between Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) to become Queen Anne’s (Olivia Coleman) favorite during the early 18th Century. Alwyn stars as Samuel Masham, while Hoult stars as Robert Harley. Mark Gatiss, James Smith and Jenny Rainsford also star.

Swift and Alwyn, who earned his breakthrough role in 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, started dating last year and have been very private about their relationship. Swift did show her support for Alwyn at The Favourite screening at the New York Film Festival, but skipped the red carpet, notes Entertainment Tonight.

“She finds Joe to be one of the coolest guys,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “He’s extremely chill, laid-back and unconditionally supports her.”

While Swift and Alwyn have kept quiet about their relationship, Stone is not afraid to talk about her co-star. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stone said her wedding night scene with Alwyn is “a little racy” and “pretty depressing.”

Weisz and Stone stressed that the new film is unlike any other period piece.

“It’s very intimate between these women, they slap each other, they kiss each other, they make love to each other, they argue with each other, they flatter, it’s very… women getting to do just about everything there is to do,” Weisz said.

You can also see Alwyn in Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, which centers on a preacher forced to take part in gay-conversion therapy. He also stars in another period drama, Mary Queen of Scots, featuring Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I and Saorise Ronan as the title character. That film hits theaters on Dec. 7.

In an interview with Slash Film, Alwyn said he is also working on Kasi Lemmons’ film about Harriet Tubman with Cynthia Erivo.

Photo credit: Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images