Taylor Swift Fans Convinced She’s Engaged to Joe Alywn After Spotted Wearing Ring in ‘Miss Americana’

Miss Americana may be a “Love Story” after all after fans became convinced that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged. In the new Netflix documentary, which dropped on the streamer Friday, Swift can be seen wearing not a paper ring, but a big and flashy diamond on her ring finger in one scene, leading to plenty of speculation about her and Alwyn’s relationship status.

Excuse ME! @taylorswift13 that looks like an engagement ring and I am not well… #MissAmericana will soon be #MissBritish?? Don’t play with my emotions! Blink Twice if I should drop the subject… pic.twitter.com/ZfKjPIIRcD — Susy Rivero 🐍 (@SusyRivero) January 22, 2020

According to InStyle, the scene in question comes as Swift is discussing her public decision not to support Tennessee’s Republican Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn. Explaining that she wants “to be on the right side of history,” many fans immediately took notice of the new bling on her left ring finger.

“Am i crazy or am i the only one who saw the engagement ring on taylor’s finger???” asked one viewer.

“The question of the day, are [Taylor Swift] and Joe engaged?!” asked another. “Look closely at her left hand in the political scene of [Miss Americana].”

Even before the documentary came out, fans had been speculating that it may lead to a major clue about Swift and Alwyn’s relationship status.

“What if in the end of this documentary there is Joe Alwayn kneeling down the the ground and pulled out a ring and said….” tweeted one person ahead of the premiere.

“What if it is revealed in [Miss Americana] that Taylor and Joe are married ?” speculated another.

“i bet she’s gonna announced that she’s engaged/married to joe towards the end of [Miss Americana],” added someone else.

Although it remains unknown whether or not the couple will soon be headed down the aisle, Swift didn’t shy away from opening up about her and Alwyn’s otherwise private relationship in the documentary.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life, and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private,” Swift says of her and Alwyn’s decision to keep things low key and out of the spotlight, Entertainment Tonight reports. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But i wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just…happy.”

Miss Americana is currently available for streaming on Netflix.