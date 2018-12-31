Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in New York City

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are ready to ring in the New Year hand-in-hand — literally. The two were caught locking fingers in New York City Sunday morning walking around the West Village area of Manhattan with a few friends. The two — who are not often photographed together — appeared to have security present as well.

The cute couple were bundled up in proper winter attire with big coats, hats, gloves and a scarf.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the two rarely make a public appearance together, Swift did support her actor boyfriend back in September for the premiere of the movie The Favourite.

She gave a rare shoutout about him on social media prior to the premiere in hopes of sparking more interest towards the movie from her fans

“The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow — Swipe to see cities and dates,” Swift wrote on Instagram, alongside scenes from the film’s trailer. She also included the schedule for the film’s roll-out.

The actor earned his breakthrough roll in 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. He also stars in a period drama, Mary Queen of Scots, featuring Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I and Saorise Ronan as the title character. That film hit theaters earlier this month on Dec. 7.

The couple — who have been dating since 2017 — first made headlines in May of that year and have remained, not only solid since then, but quiet about their romance as well.

Alwyn recently opened up in an interview with Esquire when asked how he deals with the public’s curiosity regarding their relationship. He responded with, “I didn’t seek out advice on that because I know what I feel about it.”

“I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share,” he continued. “And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

Sources say the two are very happy together and that the actor supports his singer-songwriter girlfriend “unconditionally.”

“She finds Joe to be one of the coolest guys,” a source said. “He’s extremely chill, laid back and unconditionally supports her.”

A different source said her English beau introduced her to a new world.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” the source explained. “He’s very supportive of her career. Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

The two recently spent Christmas together in Ireland.