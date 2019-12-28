Tarek El Moussa Slams Fan’s ‘Proposal’ Comment About Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

Flip or Flop star, Tarek El Moussa has been celebrating the Christmas holidays with his family, two kids and girlfriend all week long by sharing a plethora of heartwarming snapshots into the tender moments of his festivities to his social media. But just because the HGTV personality is open about his life on the social network and engages with fans, doesn’t mean he allows them the liberty to speculate over his relationship with girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

Over the holidays, the Flip or Flop star clapped back to a fan assuming Young was disappointed in the reality TV designer for not popping the question. It all started when the 38-year-old dad shared a photo alongside his 32-year-old girlfriend. Confessing that he was ready for the New Year, El Moussa shared with fans how the pair celebrated and asked what they were all up to in these last days before 2020.

That’s when one fan took to the comments section with the assumption Young didn’t enjoy her Christmas because El Moussa didn’t propose just yet. “[Oh my God] I think Heather thought you would propose! Sad.”

The remark caught El Moussa’s eye, who simply replied: “There is nothing sad about this. [Thank you].”

El Moussa and Young first took their relationship public this past summer, with the two seeming head over heels for each other. But an engagement isn’t that far off it appears for the two as the HGTV star revealed this past November that the two are going with the flow of things — including their plans for a possible engagement, which will happen most organically.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” El Moussa said.

El Moussa further adds that he and Young, who have been dating since this past summer, might want kids one day, with the reality TV star saying, “you never know” when. As of now, he’s very happy and focused on his two children, Taylor and Brayden, of whom he shares with ex, Christina Anstead.

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” El Moussa enthused. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

Photo credit: Getty Images