T.I. and Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Learn Fate Over Alleged Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are breathing a sigh of relief in one of their sexual assault cases. TMZ reports that the “Big Things Poppin’” rapper and his R&B singing wife will not be charged for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 in LA. The media outlet reports that prosecutors in the case have decided against moving forward, citing the case falls outside the statute of limitations.

According to court documents, the case falls outside of the 10-year window for reporting such crimes. The woman, listed as Jane Doe, filed police reports in the Spring of 2021, saying she met the couple and accepted a drink from the Xscape singer after already having some drinks on her own. She told LAPD detectives that the couple invited her back to their hotel room along with 2 other women. At some point, she was alone with just T.I. and Tiny.

At the request of T.I., she alleges she took a shower with the couple, was led to their hotel bed, watching a porno film, and rubbed massage oil on the rapper. She says Tiny joined in and alleges T.I. came from behind and “stuck his toes in her vagina.” The woman alleges T.I. told her that he was going to get a condom for protection but she said she began feeling sick and ran to the bathroom to throw up. She doesn’t remember much afterward, claiming she blacked out soon after. When she woke up the following morning, she says her vagina was sore and had a burning sensation.

T.I. and Tiny are up against at least a dozen accusers across the U.S. who say they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple. Many of the women allege Tiny acts as a Madame and is most forceful. The woman also alleges that they’ve been threatened by T.I. and his handlers if they choose to come forward with their stories.

The couple has not denied that they have engaged in sexual acts together with other women however, they insist everything has been consensual. As a result of the allegations against them, VH1 canceled their longstanding popular reality series Friends & Family Hustle.