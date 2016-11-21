‘Supernatural’ Star Mark Sheppard Got Married

So after a year of actual marriage & one baby later we finally got to have a wedding! And it was a bloody great one! Thank you to everyone who made it so fantastic & thank you to @realmarksheppard for being the love of my life. Forever #sheppardweddingparty A photo posted by Sarah Louise Sheppard (@slsheppard) on Nov 20, 2016 at 10:47am PST

Mark Sheppard and Sarah Louise Fudge finally tied the knot!

The Supernatural star has been engaged to Fudge for more than a year and have had a baby together, but has finally taken the plunge and officially had their wedding. According to E! News, the ceremony took place on Saturday evening at the Bel-Air Bay Club near Malibu, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So after a year of actual marriage & one baby later we finally got to have a wedding! And it was a bloody great one!” Fudge wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who made it so fantastic & thank you to @realmarksheppard for being the love of my life. Forever #sheppardweddingparty.”

The bride shared a photo of her and her groom at the altar. They stood in front of a beautiful rose covered arch with a gorgeous view of the ocean behind them. The groom, on the other hand, decided to post a different kind of photo on his wedding day — one of his wife coming home after the party.

Long day…. I love my wife. #spnfamily A photo posted by Mark Sheppard (@realmarksheppard) on Nov 20, 2016 at 1:02am PST

“Long day … I love my wife. #Spnfamily,” he captioned the photo.

Of course, what would a Supernatural wedding be without the Winchester brothers. Sheppard’s co-stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki attended the wedding. Given how close the cast members have gotten over the season, it only makes sense that the pair would be there to support their friend.

Congratulations to the happy couple!