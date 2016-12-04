‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles and Wife Danneel Harris Welcome Twins — Find out Their Unique Names!

Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday morning.Everyone is doing great! #twinning A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Harris welcomed twins Friday morning. They had both a boy and a girl, which brings their family to a family of five!

Even more special and rare are the unique names they picked for their babies: Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes.

Ackles posted on Instagram a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing with a caption that reads, “Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great!”

The couple also share a daughter named Justice Jay who was born in 2013.

Congrats to the adorable family and their beautiful bundles of joy!