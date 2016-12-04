‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles and Wife Danneel Harris Welcome Twins — Find out Their Unique Names!

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Harris welcomed twins Friday morning. They had both a boy and a girl, which brings their family to a family of five!
Even more special and rare are the unique names they picked for their babies: Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes.
Ackles posted on Instagram a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing with a caption that reads, “Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great!”
The couple also share a daughter named Justice Jay who was born in 2013.
Congrats to the adorable family and their beautiful bundles of joy!