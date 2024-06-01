Steve Urkel Actor Jaleel White Recently Tied the Knot

Steve Urkel has officially tied the knot. People reports that Jaleel White, who is most known as the annoying and nerdy neighbor in Family Matters, wed tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl at a country club in LA on May 4. Neutral colors and "5-star food" were included alongside three DJs throughout the event.

The duo met during the pandemic while working out at UCLA's track and made their Instagram debut while ringing in 2022. That June, they attended the movie premiere for Hustle and were even joined by White's daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Hardy. White told the outlet that marriage means, "We've each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally."

"We don't rush anything, and we always have honest intentions for one another," Ruhl shared. "We both fully believe that when you force something, it won't result in the best outcome, and because of this, we've seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far."

Famous faces who were on the guest list includes Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Hannah Stocking, Mekhi Phifer, Alyson Felix, Camilla Belle, and Sina Sadighi. It's unknown if any of White's Family Matters co-stars were in attendance, but just going off that small group of guests, it sounds like it was the wedding to be at regardless. White and Ruhl seem to be as happy as ever, and they are only just getting started with this new chapter in their lives.

Aside from wedding plans, Jaleel White has been pretty busy as of late. The actor reprised his role as Steve Urkel in the animated direct-to-video movie Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie. He also recently landed the hosting gig for new syndicated game show, The Flip Side. Later this year, he will star in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew alongside Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, and Kerry Condon.

Congratulations to the newlywed couple. This is surely an exciting time, and there is no telling what adventures are in store. Jaleel White and Nicoletta Ruhl look to be as in love as ever and ready to start this new chapter.