Steve Urkel's Christmas Movie Is out Now: What to Know About the 'Family Matters' Spinoff

Steve Urkel is coming home for Christmas in a brand new Family Matters spinoff movie. Available now on Digital, Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! was initially announced two years ago. ComicBook reported in 2021 that the annoying yet beloved protagonist from the TGIF series would be returning for a new, animated musical film from Warner Bros. Animation. It was initially supposed to be part WarnerMedia Kids & Family's new family programming block on Cartoon Network. While the holiday special was scrapped by Max in 2022, the film has found its way to Digital, officially arriving on Nov. 21.

Joining White in the new animated holiday movie musical will be Nicole Byer, Roy Wood Jr., and Kym Whitley. According to the official synopsis for the film, which was originally titled Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, "The holiday season is here, and brilliant but accident-prone super genius Steve Urkel has only one mission: to make the holidays the best they can be for everyone! However, things are off to a not-so-merry start after he ruins a celebration at his local shopping mall and humiliates the department store Santa. Hoping to make things right, Steve invents a device that helps people spread holiday cheer, but it only manages to make things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, it's up to Steve to help the city rediscover the holiday spirit."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is co-directed by Bryan Newton, Richard Pose, and Jojo Ramos Patrick. Newton also serves as a supervising producer, with Jaleel White as producer. Wyatt Cenac wrote the script and served as executive producer alongside Robert L. Boyett. Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! is exclusively available on participating digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

Whether or not the film will find its way to TV or even on Max is unknown. Either way, it's been great to have Steve Urkel back because even today, he is still one of the most popular characters. It's hard to believe he wasn't even supposed to be on the show as a main character, but he stuck around and made Family Matters even better. Be sure to buy or rent Urkel Saves Santa now.