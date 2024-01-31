'Family Matters' Star Jaleel White Lands New CBS Show

Jaleel White is going from sitcom star to game show host. The Family Matters alum has been tapped to host new syndicated game show, The Flip Side, launching in fall 2024 and will be airing on CBS. It's described a "fresh take on a traditional game show." The Flip Side will pit two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. The teams will choose from multiple-choice answers, and whoever has the best intuition on human behavior will win a whole lot of money.

"Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication -- and network prime-time -- the last few years," Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Ventures, said. "Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with 'The Flip Side.' It's a perfect addition to any station's lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block."

The Flip Side comes not long after White reprised his role as the loveable yet annoying Steve Urkel in the animated film, Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! He also most recently appeared on Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. White is no stranger to game shows, having been a team captain for Pictionary and appearing on 25 Words or Less, To Tell the Truth, and a few other reality competition shows.

"I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I've always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day!" White shared. "When I first heard this concept, I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature."

It will surely be exciting to see this new take on game shows and how Jaleel White does as host. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but fans will be able to look forward to seeing The Flip Side later this year. In the meantime, there is much to look forward to on CBS' spring 2024 schedule that will kick off immediately following Super Bowl LVIII with Justin Hartley's new series Tracker on Sunday, Feb. 11.