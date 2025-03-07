Steve Aoki’s Wife Sasha Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Steve Aoiki is about to be a dad! The 47-year-old DJ is expecting his first child with his wife Sasha, he announced in an elaborate pregnancy and gender reveal during his Jan. 25 concert at Barasti Beach in Dubai.

“This is my wife, and we’re having a baby,” the DJ told the crowd as Sasha joined him on stage. He went on to tease, “we’re going to find out if it’s a boy or if it’s a girl” as the stage crew brought out a white sheet cake with “Aoki” written in pink and blue frosting. For the gender reveal, Sasha smashed her husband’s face into the cake, revealing blue frosting as blue confetti and smoke filled the air.

In the clip, Aoki could be heard excitedly announcing above the cheering crowd, “It’s a boy! We have a little boy.” Behind the expectant parents, It’s A Boy!!” flashed on the screen.

Aoki shared the big reveal in a video shared to Instagram just two days later, writing, “The most important cake of my life….. IT’S A BOY.” On her own account, Sasha said their little one on the way was their “biggest collaboration yet… baby Aoki loading.”

The pregnancy announcement was met with congratulatory messages from Aoki and Sasha’s followers. Reacting to the news, DJ Deorro commented, “YESSSS A LIL STEVE AOKI DOING AOKI JUMPS AROUND THE HOUSE LFGGGG,” with Timmy Trumpet adding, “CONGRATS GUYS!!! best news ever.” Dutch electronic music duo Bassjackers chimed in with, “Weooooow CONGRATS you two!!!”

The little one on the way marks the first for Aoki and Sasha. The couple tied the knot in 2024 in a romantic ceremony held in Montenegro. Sasha, who is about 20 years younger than Aoki and works for a social media app, per her socials, announced their marriage at the time by sharing a first-look video from their big day, writing, “No words necessary.” It’s unclear when the couple began dating or when they became engaged.

Aoki was previously married to Australian model Tiernan Cowling. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii in 2015 before they amicably split in 2018.

Aoki, the son of the late Hiroaki Aoki, is an EDM DJ who has worked with artists including as will.i.am, LMFAO, Iggy Azalea, Lil Jon, and more. He is currently busy performing a series of international shows, and is next set to perform at Stereo Live Houston on March 7.