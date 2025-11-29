‘Star Wars’ Actress Reveals Engagement

A Star Wars actress is walking down the aisle.

Shelby Young, who has lent her voice to a number of Star Wars projects, revealed on Instagram on Monday that she and product designer Samuel Houser are engaged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“with our powers combined,” Young captioned a carousel of photos and videos from the engagement, which capture moments before, during, and after. The two have been dating since early 2022, as confirmed by Young in an anniversary post on Jan. 4, 2024. She has occasionally shown off her beau on Instagram, celebrating numerous milestones such as birthdays, New Year’s, and new projects, as well as random and fun moments.

Young also revealed in the Instagram post that the engagement happened at The Ritz-Carlton in O’ahu in Turtle Bay, and it seemed to be a picture-perfect moment. They were also all smiles and emotions in one of the videos, and they look to be ready for a brand-new chapter in their lives. With the engagement coming nearly four years after they first got together, the wait looks to be worth it, and there will be much more for them to look forward to.

Plenty of Young’s famous friends took to the comments of the Instagram post, including Boy Meets World star and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant, Danielle Fishel, who wrote, “Congratulations!!” along with a celebration emoji and red heart. Voiceover actress Carly King responded, “OMGGG congratulations you two!!” with four pink hearts. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender star Michaela Jill Murphy said, “Congratulations ahhh!!! So beautiful!!” along with two light blue hearts.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Shelby Young is best known for her role as Kinsey in Days of Our Lives and was Stephanie in an unaired pilot of the children’s television show LazyTown. Her extensive filmography consists of most voiceover roles, and can most recently be heard in Tron: Ares, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Superman.

She’s also done voices for a variety of Star Wars shows, such as Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, among others. Video games include Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, DC: Dark Legion, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.