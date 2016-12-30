‘Star Wars’ Actor Ben Mendelsohn’s Wife Emma Forrest Files for Divorce

Rogue One actor Ben Mendelsohn’s wife has filed for divorce after four years of marriage: https://t.co/z9vhxmsXmo pic.twitter.com/NQCN8EsI8V — E! News (@enews) December 29, 2016

Trouble in paradise for Ben Mendelsohn and Emma Forrest!

The two have announced they are filing for divorce after four and a half years of marriage.

According to E! News, Forrest filed for divorce just one week after her husband’s film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released.

The two married back in 2012 and state that irreconcilable differences is the main reason for calling it quits.

Forrest is asking for physical custody of their child, Carolina, and visitation rights for Mendelsohn. The mother of one is also seeking spousal support and asking for Mendelsohn to pay for the attorney fees and costs.

The couple hasn’t been spotted out since February when they were last seen at Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscar after-party. Mendelsohn has also appeared in Bloodline, Girls, and an Australian soap opera Neighbors.

