‘Star Trek’ Star is Engaged to 25-Year-Old Girlfriend: ‘Always and Forever’

Paul Wesley is engaged! The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor, 42, proposed to his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg. Kuckenburg announced the engagement on Instagram, showcasing her ring in a black-and-white snap of her and The Vampire Diaries star holding hands.

“Yes,” she captioned the close-up shot of her oval-cut diamond. “Always and forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wesley shared photos of himself with Kuckenburg on his Instagram Stories. They were first linked together after being spotted on vacation in Italy in 2022 on a romantic dinner date in Nerano..

The actor also recently shared a carousel of photos from their recent Italian getaway. “A beautiful time in Tuscany,” he captioned the vacation post, which included a snap of Kuckenburg lounging in the sun. “The best time!!” the model added in a comment. They spent some time on the Amalfi Coast.

They’ve shared a ton of photos of their love story together on Instagram. This year’s Valentine’s Day was marked with a PDA-filled photo carousel on Instagram and wrote, “My best friend, My soulmate, My everything, every day is Valentine’s Day with you.” She continued: “Love you @paulwesley. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world!” Wesley replied with several heart emojis.

Wesley spoke with PEOPLE about what keeps them together. “There’s two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend,” Wesley said at the time.

“I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh,” he added, “and I think it’s probably one of the most important things in a relationship.”

Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon. A representative confirmed in 2022 that they were no longer together, and their divorce was finalized in 2024. Their divorce was listed as “uncontested,” with a note that both “parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”