‘Soulmates’ Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott just reached an important milestone in their marriage after a tough couple of months.

The couple is currently celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary Monday, they revealed with a photo of themselves looking vacation fabulous in front of a waterfall in the tropical location shared to social media.

“Paradise is upon us!” Spelling, 44, captioned a photo of the two. “As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate @imdeanmcdermott.”

“When is the last time you traveled to a sunny vacation locale without your kiddos?” she continued. “We’ve never! Last time was almost 12 years ago when we got married in Fiji. This #mamabear was anxious leaving the kiddos but enjoying reconnecting with my love. So important!”

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and McDermott, 51, are parents to daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.

The vacation appears to be much-needed, coming two months after the pair made headlines for a number of domestic disturbance calls made to police.

On March 1, police were dispatched to their Los Angeles home for a “disturbance” that ended up being classified as a “domestic incident.”

The following day, the couple celebrated son Beau’s first birthday, but less than a week later, McDermott called the police again to check on his wife after the left their house, TMZ reported at the time.

Police ended up surrounding her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, but in the end determined that both Spelling and the children with her were fine, the publication reported.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” another insider said. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” they added. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”

