Sophie Turner Dives Headfirst Into Birthday Cake During Bash With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner’s 24th birthday celebration was a wild one on Friday, and fans got to take the ride with her. The Game of Thrones actress celebrated in Paris with her husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers, Nick and Kevin. They shared a birthday cake with friends — though some turned it down after Turner got her hands on it.

Turner joined her husband in Amsterdam, falling in with his Jonas Brothers reunion tour. In Paris, France, they took a break to mark Turner’s birthday, with a raucous party full of drinks, laughs and cake.

Turner’s friend Ellie Johnson posted a photo of Turner’s cake on her Instagram Stories. It was a simple white rectangle with a childhood portrait of Turner printed on the top. It read “Sophie Turner, Class of 1996,” and speech bubbles around her face suggested inside jokes among them.

sophie turner going for that first bite of her cake LOL pic.twitter.com/4hl6TQLVII — kinsey (@sansacstark) February 22, 2020

What fans were really paying attention to, however, was the grown up Turner who literally dove face-first into the cake. The actress could be seen leaning down to take a triumphant bite right out of the corner, heedless of plates, forks or napkins.

“…Another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else,” Johnson remarked in her post.

Another gag for the party were eye masks handed out that had Turner’s eyes printed on them. There were several haunting photos of her guests wearing them, including Jonas, who looked eerie with the oversized eyes set far apart on his face.

sophie turner celebrating her 24th birthday pic.twitter.com/Idue2Hac3p — Game Of Thrones News (@gameofupdates) February 22, 2020

All of this came after Jonas posted a more serious tribute to Turner on her birthday earlier that afternoon. Alongside a picture of Turner dressed down and casual, he wrote “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.”

Turner has made a handful of other appearances on Jonas’ social media posts during his long-awaited reunion tour with his brothers. Jonas did not even forget to promote his wife’s upcoming new show, Survive, which premieres on Quibi when the streaming platform launches in April.

“Can’t wait!” Jonas wrote of the show when the trailer dropped earlier this month.

From nothing to lose. To everything to live for.

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. #Survive. Coming April 2020. Only on Quibi. pic.twitter.com/6epM8d81UA — Quibi (@Quibi) February 9, 2020

Survive finds Turner as one of the two lone survivors of a plane crash in the mountains, the other played by Corey Hawkins. The show is an adventure thriller based on a novel by Alex Morel, all served in the “quick bites” format Quibi is promoting.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said in a statement to Variety when the show was announced. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”



Survive premieres on Monday, April 6 on Quibi.