Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Photographed for First Time Following Pregnancy News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed on Thursday, just a day after it was reported they are expecting their first child. The couple have been married since May 2019, and reports surfaced Wednesday that their family is going to grow to three. The two have not publicly commented on the news, but Jonas did share a funny Instagram post Thursday that may have been a reference to the buzz.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, were spotted in Zurich, Switzerland, reports Entertainment Tonight. Turner looked casual during the outing, with a hoodie, bomber jacket and dark leggings. Jonas showed a love for green, with green plaid pants, and a green shirt under a dark puffy coat.

On Wednesday, a source told JustJared Turner is pregnant, but the couple is trying to keep the news on the down low.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," the source said. "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Another source told Us Weekly Turner is "due in the middle of summer."

Turner and Jonas' reps have yet to comment on the reports. However, on Thursday, Jonas posted a photo of himself on Instagram, with his dog looking at him. "You lookin at my bum?" the caption read.

Several fans asked him if he was going to be a father soon, but Jonas has yet to respond.

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers member married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Awards in May 2019. They had a more formal ceremony in France the following month. The Las Vegas ceremony almost went under wraps, but DJ Diplo live-streamed the whole ceremony.

"It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," Turner told PorterEdit in May 2019. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

"I don't know if I feel like a wife yet I don't know how I feel," Turner explained. "I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment."

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and earned an Emmy nomination for the show's last season. She recently filmed the movie Broken Soldier with Ray Liotta. As for Jonas' band, the Jonas Brothers released their new single "What a Man Gotta Do" last month.

