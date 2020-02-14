Joe Jonas Posts Valentine's Day Message to Reportedly Pregnant Wife Sophie Turner

Love is in the air for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as the Jonas Brothers artist and Games of Thrones star celebrate Valentine's Day while reportedly expecting their first child together. Just one day after the couple's baby news was first reported by Just Jared and Us Weekly, Jonas shared a romantic message for his bride, sharing a photo of her frolicking in Milan with a simple heart emoji.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJnd43d6V0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 14, 2020

The Valentine message set off fans in the comments who were thrilled at the news.

"The way you love her is the way I can’t wait to be loved someday," one person wrote. "Happy Valentines Day to you both."

"She really is the half that makes you whole," another added. "I hope to find a love like this someday. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Thursday, a source close to the couple told Just Jared the pair were to welcome their first child mid-summer.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source said. "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Turner and Jonas first married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, but had a more formal ceremony in France the following month. Their wedding was supposed to be under wraps, but was spoiled when friend and DJ Diplo livestreamed the whole thing.

"It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," Turner told PorterEdit in May 2019. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

"I don't know if I feel like a wife yet I don't know how I feel," Turner explained. "I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment."

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor, Getty