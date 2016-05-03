Sofia Vergara Gives Update on Joe Manganiello’s Health Scare

By Leanne Gossels

joe-manganiello-22204
(Photo: Getty / Jason Kempin )

Magic Mike XXL star Joe Manganiello alarmed fans last month when he pulled out of a charity event due to health complications in April, but his wife, Sofia Vergara has shared that he is doing much better.

"He's OK," the 43-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at Modern Family's ATAS Emmy Event. "He had a little problem, but now he's good."

Manganiello reportedly suffered severe appendicitis.

He also had to drop out of an upcoming TV series.

The 39-year-old actor has been silent about his condition, but did tweet about his wife.

0comments

"I'm always very special with him, so it must have been one of my normal days," Vergara joked when asked about the tweet. "That's how I am."

Start the Conversation

of