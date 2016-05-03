Sofia Vergara Gives Update on Joe Manganiello’s Health Scare

(Photo: Getty / Jason Kempin )

Magic Mike XXL star Joe Manganiello alarmed fans last month when he pulled out of a charity event due to health complications in April, but his wife, Sofia Vergara has shared that he is doing much better.

"He's OK," the 43-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at Modern Family's ATAS Emmy Event. "He had a little problem, but now he's good."

Manganiello reportedly suffered severe appendicitis.

He also had to drop out of an upcoming TV series.

The 39-year-old actor has been silent about his condition, but did tweet about his wife.

I love my wife — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) April 17, 2016

"I'm always very special with him, so it must have been one of my normal days," Vergara joked when asked about the tweet. "That's how I am."