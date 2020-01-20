Sofia Richie Drops Rare Comment on Boyfriend Scott Disick’s Instagram

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick tend to keep their relationship fairly low-key on social media, posting occasional photos together and leaving each other the occasional comment. Over the weekend, Richie did just that, dropping into the comments section of Disick’s latest snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 17, 2020 at 2:09pm PST

The reality star had shared a photo of himself on a private jet, wearing sunglasses as he reclined with his legs crossed and looked at the camera, a fellow passenger totally asleep in the seat behind him. “Nap time,” he wrote.

While Richie did share a comment, she kept it short, offering a simple “Lol.”

Richie and Disick were first rumored to be dating over two years ago and initially made headlines for their 15-year age differences, something a source told E! News also worried Richie’s dad, Lionel Richie.

“Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn’t entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is,” the source said. “Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

The insider shared that the couple spent Thanksgiving with Lionel, which made “progress” with the relationship between Disick and the “Hello” singer.

“He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything so he’s trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship,” the source said of Lionel. “They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott.”

The source added, “Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now” and Sofia is “infatuated” with Disick.

Sofia recently made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and took a trip to Aspen ahead of the New Year holiday with Disick’s kids. They also recently traveled to Miami and Saudi Arabia and Sofia celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with Kylie Jenner in August.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now,” a source told E! News last summer. “It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place, but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family.”

