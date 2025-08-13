Soap Opera Star Proposes to Longtime Partner While in Ibiza

David Tag is engaged. The soap star proposed to his girlfriend in a beautiful beachfront proposal in Ibiza, Spain.

The Hollyoaks actor has been dating Abi Harrison since 2019. After moving in together ahead of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the two had two sons: Reuben, born in 2021; and Kaspar, born in 2023.

In an Instagram post, Tag shared pictures of the moment he asked Harrison for her hand in marriage. “This years Ibiza turned out to be a bit more eventful than normal,’ he captioned a carousel of photos.

Congrats poured in. Co-star Chelsee Healey wrote in the comment section: “OMG congratulations so so happy for you.” Owen Warner commented: “Congrats big man.” Isabelle Smith added: “Congratulations !!!’

Tag starred as Sylver McQueen on Hollyoaks from 2018 until 2022. Sylver arrived in the village after being released from prison before beginning relationships with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall), and others. He discovered that he was a father, and later suffered a cardiac arrest after drinking poison from his daughter, Cher. He didn’t die. Eventually, Bobby Costello would be the one ultimately responsible for his death, after leaving him to die beneath a beam in the explosion at Salon de The de Marnie.

Since leaving the show, Tag has been open about his struggle with varicose veins, and the treatment he has undergone. Mayo Clinic reports varicose veins are bulging, enlarged veins that most often affect the veins in the legs. Most of the time, it’s a cosmetic nuisance.

There can be pain and discomfort that leads to other health problems. Potential treatments include exercising, raising legs when sitting or lying down, or wearing compression stockings. A surgical procedure may be done to close or remove veins.