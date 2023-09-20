Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Just Got Married

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that he just got married. During a conversation with WGN, the rock singer shared that he and his longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel got married on Saturday, Sept. 16. The nuptials came just ahead of Corgin celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Smasjing Pumpkins' hit record, Siamese Dream.

Corgan, 65, and Mendel, 31, have been together since 2012, according to PEOPLE. They share two children: daughter Philomena, 5 and son Augustus, 7. Corgan and Mendel became engaged in 2021, with Corgan popping the big question on her 30th birthday. "The day finished with a wedding proposal," Mendel wrote in an Instagram caption from the big day. "Of course I said yes." Notably, this is the second marriage for Corgan. Between 1993 and 1995, he was married to art conservator Chris Fabian.

(Photo: Gabriel Grams/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Corgan opened up about his family and spoke about what it was like to have his two kids on tour with hom for 10 days without Mendel." First of all, thank you for a great tour. If you came to this one or any one before it, you supported this tour and this band and the whole swirl of it adds up, improbably, over time," Corgan began a message to fans in an Instagram post. "Including the not so good parts; which is strange the mind but can make sense to the heart. Again, improbably. "

"As to the two humans beside me in this photo," he contined, referring to the accompanying image of himwith his children, "I had them on this tour for about 10 days without assistance other than tour staff (thank you!) who'd keep them safe for those two hours on stage; otherwise they were my 'problem' to sort morning-noon-and night. Bonding with your children in such an intense environment, their mother being away from their daily machinations as she herself is preparing for equally important endeavors, is challenging to say the least. But this is a first world problem, because I can afford help (I chose not to have it), and we as a family have every advantage of my success yet often chose to not indulge as one might think."

Corgan went on to write, "There is nothing bourgeois in that, past not wanting to be wasteful and silly as those with affluence can often be where life pertains to indulgence. I grew up simple (and essentially poor) and simple I try to remain, stressing for these two beside me that family is the most important aspect or fundamental in life. So being home now, with one asleep and the other telling she can't put on her Yoshi shirt that we bought at Universal in LA the day my so-called 'juice' couldn't get us into a sold out theme park (her consolation prize), I am thankful to all who have contributed to my family story." He concluded the post, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."