Sia’s Estranged Husband Demands Massive Monthly Spousal Support Payment

Sia’s estranged husband wants $250,000 a month in spousal support. BBC reports the singer filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” in her paperwork against Daniel Bernard in March.

Bernard, a former doctor, claims he needs the monthly allowance to maintain the “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle” he had enjoyed during the marriage. According to him, during their marriage, he became “financially dependent” on her after quitting his job to run a short-lived medical business with her. Bernard says he has no income after he stopped working as a physician in 2021 to open a joint ketamine treatment clinic with Sia, and as a result, his medical license lapsed.

The company, Modern Medicine, opened in 2022. Sia stopped funding the business in March 2025. Per the documents, Bernard has not received any income from the business, despite an alleged agreement for him to continue in the business through July.

“I request that the court order Sia to pay me temporary spousal support in the sum of $250,856 per month,” he says in the court documents. “Orders are necessary at this time because I am financially dependent on Sia, the breadwinner in our marriage. I have no income and Sia has ceased all funding for Modern Medicine. Sia has the ability to pay me spousal support to maintain our financial status quo.”

Bernard and Sia wed in December 2022. They share an 18-month-old son. He claims they had more than $400,000 in monthly expenses for private jets, holidays, high-end dining and several full-time staff members. “We never needed to monitor our living expenses,” he wrote. He says the support order he is seeking is temporary but “necessary” because Sia, 49, was “the breadwinner in our marriage.”

Bernard is a former radiation oncologist. He also says he needs the funds on a temporary basis as it’ll be difficult for him to complete several years of training and pass rigorous exams before he can renew his certification and practice in his field again. Bernard also is seeking money to help cover legal costs and forensic accounting.