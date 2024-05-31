Shannen Doherty Is Pushing for Court Face-off With Her Estranged Husband

Shannen Doherty and her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, might be heading back to court. The actress is reportedly seeking to resolve their legal issues and has filed a petition to have a trial date scheduled in order to settle multiple disputes and complete the dissolution of their marriage.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Doherty wants to resolve her and Iswarienko's differences under family law. The legal filings indicate that the case is ready for trial, with Doherty requesting that the Court begin the proceedings as soon as possible.

In addition to the dissolution of their marriage, the documents also request to resolve "spousal support, property division, attorney fees, and costs incurred from the case." It's unclear if Doherty and Iswarienko have a prenuptial agreement.

Doherty's marriage to Iswarienko was her third overall, as she was previously married to Ashley Hamilton (1993-94) and then later to Rick Salomon (2002). She married Iswarienko in 2011. In 2023, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko, after allegations surfaced that he may have had an affair. The split came amid Doherty's battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned. Regarding how she'd been coping with the news that it returned, Doherty said at the time, "I definitely have days where I say 'Why me.' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

In 2023, Doherty revealed the tragic update that her cancer had spread. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her treatment, which required that she wear a special medical mask. In the post caption, Doherty explained the process and clarified that it was necessary due to the cancer spreading. "Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

She went on to add, "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."