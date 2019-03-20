Shane Dawson Engaged to Boyfriend Ryland Adams Following Recent Controversy

YouTube star Shane Dawson and boyfriend Ryland Adams are engaged!

Dawson, the host of Investigating Conspiracies on YouTube, announced on Instagram during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20, that he dropped on one knee and proposed to Adams on the third anniversary of their first date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HE SAID YES!!!!!! :,)))))))” Dawson captioned a gallery of images from when he popped the question.

Spreading the excitement to his fans on Twitter, the YouTuber, who recently was the center of Chuck E Cheese pizza conspiracy, called the moment he proposed “the best night of my life.”

“THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!! THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE” he wrote.

Prior to the big moment, Dawson had penned a touching tribute to his and Adams’ relationship.

“Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life,” he wrote. “Thank you for sleeping next to me even though i sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I’m being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun saturday night. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me everyday that i should love myself too.”

“I thank the universe everyday for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am,” he continued. “I love you more than i can ever even explain in words. –Shane.”

Adams also shared the news of their engagement on his own Twitter account, posting more photos from the moment and also penning a sweet message.

“we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you [heart emoji] I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!” he wrote.

we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!! pic.twitter.com/vFHPU8e8m5 — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) March 20, 2019

News of their engagement was met with celebratory messages from fans.

“SHANE AND RYLAND ARE ENGAGED ?!?!!?” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I literally am cryyyyyying my eyes out. The most beautiful couple I’ve ever been in the presence of , can I be a bridesmaid ??? IM SO SO SO HAPPY CONGRATS [Shane Dawson] at Ryland Adams] couldn’t be happier.”

“[Oh my God] I’m so happy for you both,” Jeffree Star tweeted. “Congratulations!!!!!”

The couple’s big news came just hours after Dawson denied rumors that he had sex with his cat, something that was prompted after an episode from a 2016 podcast resurfaced in which he recounted a graphic story of a sexual encounter with his cat. Denying the accusations, Dawson claimed the story was fake and said it was nothing more than a “dumb awful sketch.”