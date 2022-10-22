Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué in New Song

Shakira hasn't spoken much about her split from her longtime love. In June, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Spanish football player Gerard Piqué in June. The former couple have been embroiled in court trying to determine custody of their two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Piqué is in a new relationship with Clara Chia Marti. While speaking with Elle Magazine in Sept. 2022, Shakira spoke of how difficult the transition has been.

"For my kids, incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house," she explained. "You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it's hard. And I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" Now, she may be putting her frustration into song.

She teased her new single "Monotonia" with cryptic social media posts. Fans believe the lyrics are a direct shot at her ex. The official video for the song, featuring the tearful Colombian singer snacking in a supermarket aisle, negins with the Spanish lyrics she had already teased: "It wasn't your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony's fault. I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

In the song, she also sings: "It's a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don't taste of anything to me. Now it's the complete opposite. The singer also describes whoever she's singing about as being "cold as Christmas," adding, "You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be."