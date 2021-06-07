Shailene Woodley Opens up About Getting 'Sticky Bits' of Aaron Rodgers Relationship 'Out of the Way Early'

✖

Shailene Woodley has opened up about dating Aaron Rodgers, saying that the couple got the "sticky bits" of their relationship "out of the way early." During a new interview with Shape, Woodley spoke about how she and Rodgers got together during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led them to just dive right in, which had its challenges but was something she's glad they did.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," the actress told Shape. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early." Woodley went on to explain that she did not anticipate the trajectory her and Rodgers' lives took as she had been content just being on her own. "I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she said. "It forced me to be still and quiet."

The pair eventually found themselves spending time together in Montreal, as Woodley began filming a new movie and Rodgers prepped for his fan-acclaimed run as Jeopardy! guest host. Woodley shared that, while the time they had together to bond was invaluable, she feels strongly that their union was destiny. "I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time," she said, "because I feel we were meant to be together."

It was revealed earlier this year that Woodley and Rodgers are not just dating, but are also engaged. Rodgers casually spilled the news in February, and Woodley later confirmed it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Yes, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Most recently, the couple was on a vacation in Maui with Woodley's Divergent franchise co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Notably, while the four seemed to be having a great time in photos, Teller wound up being assaulted at one point during the trip. According to reports, Teller and Sperry were at dinner when a man approached and punched Teller. The individual was allegedly a wedding planner who claimed that Teller owed him money for the couple's 2019 wedding in Maui. Teller has not commented on the situation.