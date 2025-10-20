Who Is ‘Selling the OC’ Star’s Future Bride?

Tyler Stanaland is engaged. The Selling the OC star’s engagement comes two years after his divorce from The Hunter Wives star Brittany Snow was finalized.

Stanaland announced the engagement in a post to Instagram, kissing his new fiance as she held their dog on the beach. He’s engaged to Hannah Morrisey.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2025 that Stanaland was “happily dating” Morrissey, with a source telling the publication: “While it’s relatively new, they’re having a lot of fun. They’ve been traveling a bit together, and Tyler’s really happy.”

Stanaland and Morrissey made their Instagram debut as a couple shortly after. “Cup is full. So is the freezer. Life, recently,” he wrote on June 18, 2025, sharing selfies.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever. Our little family just got a whole lot more official. 💒” he captioned the post in part. “When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic. I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

Stanaland was previously married to Snow from 2020 until they announced they were separating in 2022. Their divorce news came after Season 1 of the Netflix reality real estate series premiered.

In the show, Stanaland was shown getting cozy with some of the other real estate agents. Fellow cast member Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him in one off-camera moment, and later apologized in an interview. It was also implied that he had a flirtatious relationship with co-star Alex Hall, but the two of them would go on to kiss in a hot tub scene in Season 2.

Snow spoke about her divorce and watching her ex’s behavior on the show on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I don’t have the anger that I think that people wanted me to have…I just didn’t even want to go there,” she explained. “Of course I saw it [the show],” she said. “I watched it with my dog.”

She added: “I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn’t see any of it. To trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character’ … I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them,” she said.