Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split Amid Justin Bieber Reconciliation Rumors

One of music’s hottest couples have called it quits. Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have ended their relationship after 10 months, PEOPLE reports.

The exact cause of the split is unknown, although a source says their conflicting schedules may have been an issue.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The source added that although Gomez “made every effort” to attend The Weeknd’s shows, “that played a part in them getting distant,” adds the insider. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

The breakup wasn’t an easy decision on the couple. It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider said.

In the midst of the breakup, Gomez was seen hanging out with Justin Bieber, who she dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. The two were spotted going to church together and were photographed by TMZ grabbing breakfast at a café in Westlake Village, California, in late October.

PEOPLE‘s source added that Gomez is not back together with Bieber.

The breakup marks another difficult instance in Gomez’s tough year; in September, the Fetish singer revealed that she had undergone a life-saving kidney transplant over the summer as part of her lupus recovery.

The Weeknd and Gomez were first spotted together in January while sharing some PDA on a romantic date. In the months that followed, the couple traveled to Italy together and even traveled to The Weeknd’s home town of Toronto in March.