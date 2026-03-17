Sebastian Stan and ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Girlfriend Reportedly Expecting a Baby Together

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are reportedly expecting their first child together after about four years of dating.

TMZ reported on Monday that the Marvel star, 43, and Peaky Blinders actress, 41, are preparing to welcome a baby together, although neither of the celebs has confirmed the news. Details of the baby’s due date and sex are also unknown at this time.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Stan and Wallis first sparked romance rumors in May 2022 after being spotted kissing at a party, and the two have gone on to have an incredibly private relationship, despite their careers in the spotlight.

Wallis and Stan rarely speak about each other publicly, but have walked several red carpets together, including at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and 2025 Golden Globes, where Stan won his first Golden Globe for A Different Man. While accepting the Globe, Stan notably shouted out Wallis in his speech, saying at the time, “Annabelle, I love you.”

In an April 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor revealed why he doesn’t like to discuss his relationship publicly. “I feel like it’s really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever,” Stan said, adding, “It’s the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Reports that Stan and Wallis are expanding their family come as the two gear up for a busy time career-wise. Stan’s film Fjord is set to premiere this year, while his upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled for a December release in theaters.

Wallis’ action film Mutiny is heading to theaters as well in August, and she’s set to star in Netflix’s upcoming film UNABOM, about the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.