Sean Penn Is Officially Divorced, Ending Very Brief Marriage

✖

Sean Penn is a single man. TMZ reports that after a brief two-year marriage, the actor can walk away from actress Leila George. Their divorce spanned over a year. Per the media outlet, a judge signed off on finalizing the divorce on Friday, April 22. Before, the Australian actress filed for divorce in L.A., back in Oct. 2021. The two exchanged nuptials just a year earlier in July 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in an intimate ceremony at their home. Leila is the daughter of actor, Vincent D'Onofrio. Their reason for divorce is unknown. However, they began dating in 2016 and do not have any children together.

Apparently, their love for one another has been beyond the Hollywood lights. "Leila has been in Sean's life for a while. They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back," a source told People Magazine. "He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back." In April 2022, Penn spoke with the Hollywood Authentic regarding his work with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Simultaneously, he spoke of his marriage, saying that he "f—ed up the marriage" by being "very neglectful."

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f----- up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he said at the time.

Penn added: "I was not a f—ing cheat or any of that obvious s---, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

Penn has been a groom before. He married Madonna in 1985. The pair divorced in 1989. After the "Like a Virgin" singer, he was married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.