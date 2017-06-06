Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Aren’t Speaking After His Wild Cannes Trip

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not speaking: She’s “furious” with him. https://t.co/lJwyoUm1Le pic.twitter.com/0HlgX8ubrb — E! News (@enews) June 5, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian is not happy with the father of her children, Scott Disick.

In the aftermath of Disick’s wild trip to Cannes, where he was photographed mingling with several young starlets — including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli, Ella Ross and Sofia Richie — a source told E! News that he and Kardashian’s relationship is strained.

The on-again, off-again pair is “currently not speaking,” the source said, and although Disick is allowed to see his kids, an assistant or handler is present in lieu of Kardashian when their three children go between their mother and father.

The 34-year-old reality star dad was photographed with son 7-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old daughter Penelope over the weekend.

“Kourtney is furious about Scott’s recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family,” the source said.

Another insider said Disick is “hooking up with a lot of different girls,” but isn’t dating anyone specifically, despite consistently being linked to 26-year-old Bartoli.

“Scott has been secretly hooking up with Chloe Bartoli for over three months now, and Kourtney knows this is a ploy to get back at her for being with [Younes] Bendjima,” the insider explained.

Another source went on to add that Disick has a difficult time seeing Kardashian with someone else and that his behavior comes from needing to “constantly feel loved, and since he’s not getting that from Kourtney, he justifies what he’s doing — the partying and the girls.”

Kardashian isn’t the only one concerned with her ex’s behavior — the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly upset, as well.

“It’s unfair to the three kids and it’s really disappointing considering Scott has made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning,” the source said.

