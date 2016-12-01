Scooter Braun Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Yael — Find out His Cute Name!

Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday.

Braun expressed his joy on social media saying, “Earlier this month we lost my Ma. Then 4 hours later my brother and his wife had twins. Then last night my incredible @yael gave birth to our new son Levi Magnus Braun,” he captioned the precious pic. “Words can’t express the range of emotions…but one thing I know for sure…G-d is Great.”

“Mommy, Jagger, and myself couldn’t be more in love with our new little guy,” he continued. “I have to believe that somewhere up above Ma is smiling. So damn thankful. #familyisforever . PS- thanks for all the kind wishes since @jackie couldn’t help herself and tweeted about Levi lol.”

His wife Yael also shared the same photo saying, “Last night we finally got to meet our sweet Levi Magnus Braun. Now I have three loves of my life.”

Scooter accidentally let the gender slip in a Facebook Live, however, his wife wasn’t too upset writing,”I got excited to share and decided on a fun way to do it with the Motherlucker community. I posted asking for guesses on Tuesday. On the exact same Tuesday my husband let the gender slip in a Facebook Live. I was super bummed. He was super apologetic.”

“Yah.. those husbands really eff it up sometimes… Love them, but also want to punch them in the face sometimes,” she joked. “That’s love, right? Somehow the poll still showed 80% of you think it’s a girl. So thank you for humoring me or not watching my husband’s FB (either way, I love you).”

“So now that Scott blew up our spot, it’s public knowledge that I am in fact incubating another little boy! I’m thrilled (minus not being able to choose a name!),” she continued. “I’ve accepted that I may never sit again, there will always be pee on the bathroom floor and my little dudes are still going to be forced to snuggle me long after they’re taller than me. My husband is obviously stoked to be 3 away from his starting 5!”

This is their second child together and their son’s JJ’s first sibling.