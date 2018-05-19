‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Splits With Larry David’s Daughter Cazzie

Pete Davidson and Larry David’s daughter Cazzie have called it quits after two years.

The Saturday Night Live cast member and the Eighty-Sixed creator have reportedly had a few ups and downs throughout their relationship, and one source says, “There’s a chance they get back together.”

According to Us Weekly, Davidson and David were first spotted together at the Red & Blue Soiree in New York City in May 2016. They started making more public appearances as a couple, including walking the red carpet together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world,” the comedian said to Entertainment Tonight in April 2017. “Look how lucky I am! She’s so smart… She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

Davidson previously opened up about battling substance abuse issues and revealed in September he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. At the time, he credited his sobriety to David.

“I’m very luck, she’s very, very supportive,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I felt like if I just kept it to myself, nobody would know, but if everybody knows, then you kinda have to keep yourself in check so you don’t let anybody down. So I thought that was a good idea to do.”

Us Weekly reports Davidson cryptically apologized to David in February on his Instagram Story and subsequently deleted all the posts from his account.

“[I don’t know] what I did to make you hate me so much, but I’m sorry,” he wrote at the time.

At the time, however a source told the site the couple were still together. “They weren’t fighting,” the insider said. “They were just joking as comedians tend to do.”

David most recently posted a photo of the couple as they shared a cotton candy on May 3. The photo was captioned “BFFs” and accompanied with a heart emoji.

Davidson will be next seen in the season finale of Saturday Night Live, set to air May 19 with guest host Tina Fey and musical performances by Nicki Minaj.

Fey will celebrate her sixth hosting gig on the show, for which she once served as head writer and anchor of “Weekend Update.” According to Variety, she was hired as a writer in 1997 and promoted to head writer two years later. She handled “Weekend Update” duties from 2000-2006.

Minaj made a triumphant return to the spotlight in April with the release of two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” ahead of her upcoming all release following up 2014’s The Pinkprint. The rapper will release her next studio album, Queen, on June 15.