Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry’s Divorce Has Been Finalized 5 Years After They First Announced Split

Sara Gilbert is finally a single woman. The actress and her now ex-wife, Linda Perry, announced their split in 2019 after nearly six years of marriage, and the divorce is now final. At the time of the split, The Conners star cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. They began dating in 2011 and wed in 2014. They welcomed a son, Rhodes in 2015. Gilbert has two children, Levi Hawk, 20, and Sawyer Jane, 17, from her previous relationship with her ex, Allison Adler.

PEOPLE reports, just before the Christmas holiday, on Dec. 19, 2024, the former couple’s divorce was finalized. On Oct. 24, 2024, Gilbert made a legal move to speed up the lengthy process, asking for an uncontested dissolution of marriage after the pair had been legally separated since October 2021. They previously reached a custody agreement for their now 9-year-old son Rhodes Emilio, which Gilbert checked “has not changed” in the divorce filing.

Regarding their son, they were “ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes’ care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare,” and share joint legal and physical custody, per documents. Daily decisions are “the responsibility of the party in whose home Rhodes is then residing.” Other than that, there was nothing else to contest as both parties waived their right to be awarded spousal support.

Weeks after the divorce filing was made public, Perry told PEOPLE “everything happens for a reason. All I can do is continue my journey. Later to Page Six, she noted, “I’m still on an incredible adventure with Sara. I love her. I adore her. We have a beautiful child together. So that journey’s not ended, it’s evolved into something else.”

She echoed similar sentiments to Us Weekly, telling the outlet in 2020, “I mean, it’s life, man,” Perry said. “Life is happening and you’re witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will get to witness it and I’m not. … I’ve had an incredible journey and I’m still on an incredible journey.”