Sam Hunt Ties the Knot in His Georgia Hometown

(Photo: Getty / Chris Polk / ACMA2017)

Sam Hunt is officially married!

The country superstar tied the knot with his fianceé, Hannah Lee Fowler, in his Georgia hometown of Cedartown, TMZ reports.

Photos on the website show the blushing bride wearing a fitted white wedding gown, with her hair in a braid cascading down her shoulders.

According to the outlet, Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina has designed the wedding garb for Fowler and her bridesmaids, in addition to the menswear.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

