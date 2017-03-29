Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Blake Lively Made Him the ‘Father of My Dreams’

A post shared by # Fernanda Suplicy YES WEDDING (@yeswedding) on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

If we ever needed more evidence that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were absolute relationship perfection, here it is.

Reynolds has revealed what he’s learned from his adorable wife and we can’t help but squee after reading what he had to say.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Reynolds spilled about everything Lively has taught him, including being handy around the house.

“She’s as handy as any home-improvement character you’d ever meet,” he said. “Her mom will say, ‘Ryan, how do I back up this hard drive?’ And I”m just looking at her going, ‘You’re asking the wrong person. Blake is right there.’ “

Lively also helped her husband overcome his doubts about being a parent, even saying in an earlier interview that the stylish actress has helped to shape him into the father of his “dreams.”

He spoke about why he doubted his fatherhood potential to begin with.

“There are 7 billion people on the planet. Pretty much everyone is doing it. It’s not like you need to order the ‘baby-starter kit’ on Amazon,” he said. “Instincts will come to you at the weirdest places and times. But yeah, early on, I thought, Am I going to be a good father? But I’m so much more patient than I ever imagined. I can comb a doll’s hair for six hours and suddenly remember to blink.”

Lively hasn’t been shy about how proud she is of her husband and even gave him a shoutout after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The premanence of your impact is undeniable … Always has been, but now we have a fancy star to show for it,” she wrote.

