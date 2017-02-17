‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are Completely Adorable on the Red Carpet

(Photo: Twitter / @VanityFair)

Actor Robert Pattinson and musician FKA Twigs made a rare red carpet appearance together Thursday at The Lost City of Z‘s premiere in London, and the duo looked absolutely smitten as they posed together ahead of the film.

The pair looked super stylish as they celebrated Pattinson’s new movie, with the actor opting for a sleek navy suit and FKA Twigs donning a black zippered jumpsuit.

The Lost City of Z is about an explorer who discovers a previously unknown, advanced civilization in the Amazon, and also stars Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Charlie Hunnam.

See more of the pair’s adorable appearance below.

