Celebrity Couples

‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are Completely Adorable on the Red Carpet

(Photo: Twitter / @VanityFair)Actor Robert Pattinson and musician FKA Twigs made a rare red carpet […]

By

C44UowTVYAA5EXE
(Photo: Twitter / @VanityFair)

Actor Robert Pattinson and musician FKA Twigs made a rare red carpet appearance together Thursday at The Lost City of Z‘s premiere in London, and the duo looked absolutely smitten as they posed together ahead of the film.

MORE: Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Make a Rare yet Lovely Appearance in LA

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair looked super stylish as they celebrated Pattinson’s new movie, with the actor opting for a sleek navy suit and FKA Twigs donning a black zippered jumpsuit.

The Lost City of Z is about an explorer who discovers a previously unknown, advanced civilization in the Amazon, and also stars Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Charlie Hunnam.

See more of the pair’s adorable appearance below.

C44f9l4UYAAdfE-
(Photo: Twitter / @iHegazy_)
C44f9mDVYAAetyr
(Photo: Twitter / @iHegazy_)
C44f9m4VMAAOxQm
(Photo: Twitter / @iHegazy_)

Related:

Robert Pattinson Wedding Plans on Hold: ‘I Still Feel 22’
‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Shows off New Engagement Ring
Bella Swan’s Engagement Ring Sold for Over $16K in ‘Twilight’ Auction

Tagged:
,

Related Posts