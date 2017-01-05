Rob Kardashian Shares New Photo of Baby Dream

My baby A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Rob Kardashian just can’t stop showing the world his beautiful bundle of joy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cute photo of daughter Dream Renée at just 8 weeks old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My baby,” he said along with the photo.

Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna have been spending a lot of family time together after they hit a rough patch. In the past couple weeks, the couple dealt with a trip to the hospital and a heated argument.

Just one day before posting the sweet snap, Kardashian also hopped on social media to post a “Goodnight” photo of his little angel. He’s obviously loving being a dad!

Goodnight 💖👐👐 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

Seems as though 2017 is going to be a better year for the happy couple and their little family.

Related:

Watch: Rob Kardashian Meets Baby Daughter Dream in ‘Rob & Chyna’ Teaser

Dream Kardashian Turns 1-Month-Old

Rob Kardashian Shares Photos of Blac Chyna and Dream After Hospitalization