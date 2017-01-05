Rob Kardashian Shares New Photo of Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian just can’t stop showing the world his beautiful bundle of joy.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cute photo of daughter Dream Renée at just 8 weeks old.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“My baby,” he said along with the photo.
Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna have been spending a lot of family time together after they hit a rough patch. In the past couple weeks, the couple dealt with a trip to the hospital and a heated argument.
Just one day before posting the sweet snap, Kardashian also hopped on social media to post a “Goodnight” photo of his little angel. He’s obviously loving being a dad!
Seems as though 2017 is going to be a better year for the happy couple and their little family.
Related:
Watch: Rob Kardashian Meets Baby Daughter Dream in ‘Rob & Chyna’ Teaser
Dream Kardashian Turns 1-Month-Old
Rob Kardashian Shares Photos of Blac Chyna and Dream After Hospitalization