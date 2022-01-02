‘Riverdale’: KJ Apa Reveals Girlfriend Is Hospitalized on New Year’s Day

Riverdale star K.J. Apa spent New Year’s Day in the hospital with his girlfriend, model Clara Berry. Apa, 24, shared a photo of the couple in a hospital, with Berry, 27, in bed. Berry and Apa welcomed their first child together back in September, so Apa joked that they were not in the hospital to have another baby.

“Happy New Year. We’re back in the hospital,” Apa captioned the picture. He did not share details about Berry’s hospitalization, but the situation did not cause Apa to lose his sense of humor. “No we’re not having another baby,” he commented, before later adding, “Yet.” Berry did not comment on the situation on her own Instagram page.

Many of Apa’s fans flooded the post with well-wishes. “Hope everything is ok,” one person wrote. “Hope everything is alright KJ. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers tonight,” another fan wrote. “Hope everything is all good and Clara feels much better,” another commented.

Apa and Berry welcomed their first child together on Sept. 23. Berry announced the news by sharing a photo of their son’s tiny hand holding her index finger. “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection,” Berry wrote at the time. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Since then, Apa has posted several fun videos with his son and about fatherhood. In October, he posted a hilarious video of himself pouring breast milk into a bottle for Sasha. “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he jokingly wrote in the caption. “Happy to feed my family,” Berry wrote. Apa and Berry were linked in August 2020, after Apa shared several photos of Berry during a vacation.

Apa is a New Zealand-born musician and actor who shot to fame on the soap opera Shortland Street. In 2017, he was cast as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, which is now in its sixth season on The CW. Apa also starred in the movies A Dog’s Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe, and Dead Reckoning. Last year, he released the album Clocks.