‘Riverdale’ Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Archie Andrews, or at least the actor who plays him, is now a dad! K.J. Apa, who plays the character in The CW’s Riverdale, and his girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first child together last week. Berry, a model, shared the news on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of their little one holding her finger. Berry, 27, and Apa, 24, announced they were about to become parents in May.

“Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” Berry wrote Sunday. Apa shared Berry’s post in his Instagram Story. The actor also shared a photo of the couple. “‘All your beautiful things make it hard for me to leave you alone’ Thank you for listening – so much love,” Apa wrote to his fans, referring to his album Clocks. “What is your favorite song? I’d love to know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apa and Berry’s famous friends congratulated them on the new addition. “Can’t wait to meet him. Congratulations,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, wrote. “Such a beautiful name. Congrats Clara,” Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the series, added. “Cutest little angel. Welcome to the world Sasha,” model Ari Fournier wrote. “Yay congratulations you guys! So happy for you,” model Hana Cross wrote.

Berry and Apa have been dating since at least February 2020, when Apa showed off a picture of the two kissing with the caption “love at first sight” in French. The two have rarely shared pictures with each other since then. On May 19, they did announce they were expecting when Apa shared a hazy picture of the couple with Berry showing off her baby bump. Berry also shared photos from a maternity shoot that same day.

Apa is a New Zealand-born actor who starred in the soap opera Shortland Street before he made his Hollywood debut as Archie on Riverdale in 2017. He also starred in the movies A Dog’s Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Beleive, and Songbird. Riverdale Season 6 debuts on The CW on Nov. 16.

The actor is also a musician and released his latest album last week. “This music represents a piece of myself – my past, my future and my present,” Apa wrote on Instagram to mark the album’s release. “This is my living room journal. I lose all sense of time in this room making music. This is the place where I feel the most free. To me, letting go of these songs feels like letting you read my diary. Like standing naked in front of a crowd – it’s liberating to have nothing left to hide but also terrifying to share the thoughts & feelings from some of the most vulnerable parts of my life.”