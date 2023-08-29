Matt Riddle's Girlfriend Misha Montana Hospitalized Amid Pregnancy

Misha Montana, the girlfriend of WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, dealt with a medical emergency earlier this month. The 33-year-old adult film star went to social media to announce that she is in the hospital dealing with challenges during her pregnancy. The good news is that the baby is healthy, but the pregnancy has been difficult for her.

"I wanted to share an update. I was waiting to do so for some good news," Montana wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10. "Baby is perfectly healthy and happy bouncing around, so we are blessed for that. Waking up at all is a blessing. My body is having a very hard time right now. It's been a difficult pregnancy and these bizarre situations keep springing up and unfortunately present unforeseen challenges.

"I would like to explain more when I'm (sic) over the hurdle and have more definitive answers than questions. There is slow improvement and I hope to be out of the hospital sooner than later. The doctors and nurses are doing everything they can and I am grateful for them. As scary as it can be, these are reminders of our fragility and how precious our lives truly are. I am so thankful for [Riddle] and our family for helping so much during this time and for always being by my side. Words won't ever be able to express my love for you."

Last Friday, Montana shared a health update. "There is light at the end of the tunnel so just keep going," Montana wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful thoughts and messages the last few weeks. I am forever grateful for the outpouring of love and just how truly kind and decent so many people are. Your encouragement is inspiring. I am grateful that I am out of the hospital and recovering at home with everyone in good health and spirits. There's so much darkness in the world, it's easy to get swept away and lost but when you fill your heart with love and gratitude you find a profound, unshakable peace. We choose the impressions we leave on others and how we treat them so always choose kindness. I am so happy and thankful for my health and the health of my family."

Riddle, 37, and Montana began dating in November 2022. The former WWE United States Champion and Tag Team Champion was married to Lisa Rennie and has three children with her, but the couple divorced in March 2022.