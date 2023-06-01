Rhea Perlman Explains Her and Danny DeVito's Marriage Despite the Fact They Don't Live Together

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are still married, despite their separation in 2012. In a new interview, Perlman explained how their marriage works and why work drove them apart. The two married in 1982 and are parents to daughters Lucy and Grace and son Jacob.

"Danny and I, we are still married," the Cheers star confirmed in the newest episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, notes Today. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

DeVito, 78, and Perlman were married for 30 years before they shocked Hollywood by announcing their separation in October 2012. At the time, a spokesman for the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star confirmed they were separating, but shared no further details. The two worked together on Taxi from 1978 to 1982, and several films, including Matilda, The Ratings Game, and 10 Items or Less.

"He loves to work...I like to work," Perlman told Louis-Dreyfus. "But I don't think I would have ever given up my relationship for it... and I didn't." She went on to share how difficult the split was for her.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, it was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated," Perlman said, without sharing personal details. "It took time for us to come to this, somehow, pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

Today, Perlman lives alone with her dog and is at peace with where her relationship with DeVito stands. She enjoys having more time to herself, which was impossible before but is not happy with being alone daily. "When I was living with Danny and the kids were all in college or wherever... if he went away to do something, (I thought), 'Oh good, I have two weeks where I can do whatever I want," Perlman explained. "But, when it's every day, it's not my favorite."

Perlman told Louis-Dreyfus not to set her up with anyone, "Unless it's someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous, and a lot younger than me." She also has plenty of people visiting her daily and recently became a grandmother for the first time. "The best part (about being 75) is that my children have grown and one of them had a grandchild," Perlman explained. "Everybody said it will change your life when you have a grandchild and it does. There's a certain love." She described it as a "profound kind of feeling" that she never had before, even when her children were born.

Perlman has an unknown role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which hits theaters on July 21. She also just starred in the Netflix movie You People, which co-starred Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. Perlman was also seen on TV this year in episodes of Fox's Accused and ABC's Not Dead Yet.

