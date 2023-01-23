Retired Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin married his "longtime love" Dr. Anca Faur on Friday – Aldrin's 93rd birthday. He shared the news on Twitter along with two photos of them together in their formalwear. Fans are wishing Aldrin and Faur well all over social media.

Aldrin wrote that he and Faur "were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles [and] are as excited as eloping teenagers." The photos showed Aldrin in a black tuxedo adorned with pins and medals from the aviation world, while Faur wore a long-sleeved gown with a high collar that was sheer in many places. It was a busy day for the duo – in addition to the wedding and the birthday, they also needed to attend an event where Aldrin was honored by the organization Living Legends of Aviation.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin was the second person ever to set foot on Earth's moon following his crewmate Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. He spent just over two hours on the moon, setting up experiments and collecting samples, as well as arranging an American flag there. It was a historic moment for science and technology and a turning point in global politics as well.

Aldrin's personal life is not as well known to most people. He was married three times before Friday – first from 1954 to 1974 to Joan Archer, with whom he shared three children, and next to Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978. Aldrin married Lois Driggs Cannon in 1988 and divorced her in 2012, and it's not clear when his relationship with Faur began.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Faur is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, LLC. Her biography on the company website says that she was born in Romania and received her undergraduate degree there before getting her doctorate at the University of Pittsburg. She has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and has worked for some of the biggest companies in her field.

The bio lists Faur's personal accomplishments over the years before adding: "Dr. Anca Faur, as life partner of American hero Dr. Buzz Aldrin," and later that she "attended the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing at the invitation of President Donald Trump at the White House, as well as various events conducted by the Space and Astronauts Departments."

Aldrin has not shared any further details on his surprise wedding last week. His friends, fans and colleagues continue to post their congratulations in the replies to his tweet.