Meet LL Cool J's Wife: Simone Smith

They don't call LL Cool J ladies love Cool James for nothing. Born James Todd Smith, he's been a bonafide sex symbol since the start of his career. With the notorious licking of his luscious lips, and his strong biceps, women around the world have vied for his attention. But there's only one woman who's captured his heart: Simone Smith. The longtime couple have been together since 1987, meeting when they were teenagers and before his rap career took off. Together, they share four children, and two grandchildren. Of their first meeting, LL explained to Jimmy Kimmel that they met through Simone's cousin. "It was Easter and I was driving down the block in my mother's car," he recalled. He stopped the car to speak to a friend, who asked if he wanted to meet their cousin. It was love at first sight. "I looked over and said, 'Oh yeah, I'll meet your cousin,' " he gushed. Simone has been by LL's side and he credits her with being his rock. The support has been reciprocal, with LL being Simone's strength through a bone cancer diagnosis.

But with fame has come trouble. A magnet for women, LL found it hard to resist temptation. Simone told Oprah Winfrey during a Next Chapter episode that they split for a brief period when their oldest child, a daughter named Italia, was two because of his philandering ways. After some time apart, LL realized he wanted to be home. They wed in 1995. But the honeymoon was shortlived when they returned from vacationing and Simone saw the explicit music video for his single "Doin' It."

"You know in the beginning of our marriage, he was Ladies Love Cool J, and he did this video called 'Doin' It,'" Simone told Oprah. "And I love the record. I just remember Todd going and doing a video. … I remember the girl licking him on the side of his face….And I just remember we came home from our honeymoon. Todd puts the video in and I'm like … what the hell is this?" Simone added. Thankfully, they were able to get past it. As for what has made their relationship last in Hollywood, Simone says it's their shared spirituality.

In 2004, Simone was diagnosed with stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that was found in her right leg. After surgery and treatment, she was declared cancer-free and has been since. Her jewelry line, the Simone I. Smith collection, donates proceeds to cancer treatment and research.

