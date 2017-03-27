Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Her Husband Jim Toth in Sweet Message on Their Anniversary

Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man. He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth celebrated six years of blissful marriage on Sunday, E! News reports.

The Big Little Lies star shared a sweet photo of the couple looking out over the sunset with a loving message to her talent agent husband in honor of their anniversary.

“Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man,” Reese wrote.

She added, “He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more!”

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2011 during a star-studded ceremony on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. They welcomed their first child together, Tennessee James, a year and a half after their wedding.

Witherspoon shares two children with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13.

