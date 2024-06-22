Reality TV Star Gets Married in London: Wedding Bells Ring for 'Made in Chelsea' Alum Francesca Newman-Young

Made in Chelsea star Francesca Newman-Young is officially a married woman. Daily Mail reports that the 37-year-old reality star, who appeared on the UK structured-reality series for Seasons 5 through 9 and Season 16, has married longtime partner Peter Clarke earlier this month in London. The couple got engaged in early 2022, with Newman-Young showing off the stunning ring on Instagram during a vacation to Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Jamaica. Clarke proposed after seven years together.

Newman-Young and Clarke had a ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall, and from the looks of the photos, they were as happy and in love as ever. On the front steps, they were surrounded by family, friends, and a rain of confetti. At one point, Clarke was also holding their dog, making sure that the pup was included in the festivities as well.

In 2013, Francesca Newman-Young, who also went by Fran, joined the cast of Made in Chelsea. The show, which is currently in its 26th season, follows the lives of affluent young adults in London and their travels around the world. In 2014, she was on a New York-set spinoff but was reportedly kicked off for being "too boring." Newman-Young's sister, Olivia, also appeared on Made in Chelsea, joining in 2013. However, she left in order to pursue a make-up career.

After she was sent home from the spinoff, Newman-Young reportedly threatened to quit. She and her friend, Cheska, allegedly told the bosses at Made in Chelsea's network, E4, that they didn't want to appear in future seasons because they were told to be "too boring." What made matters worse was that she had turned down a "top job" in the music industry in order to travel to the States for the spinoff. Despite threatening to quit, she appeared in numerous seasons, along with Cheska.

Since Made in Chelsea, Newman-Young has become an influencer, writer, and podcaster, remaining plenty busy. Her life will now be getting a little more hectic as she will be adding "wife" to that list. Newman-Young has not been shy about sharing Peter Clarke on her Instagram, especially leading up to the nuptials. She will more than likely keep her followers updated on their new adventure and this new chapter in their lives. She certainly seems to be doing great following Made in Chelsea, and it will be exciting to see what's next for the happy couple.