Real-Life ‘Days of Our Lives’ Couple Marries

When romance transfers off-screen, it’s a beautiful thing. Just ask Days of Our Lives stars Casey Moss and True O’Brien.

The couple have officially become husband and wife. They met while filming the NBC soap opera in 2014.

The pair exchanged vows on May 25. Moss plays JJ Deveraux on the soap opera. He reposted gorgeous photos from his wedding to O’Brien, who played Paige on the soap opera, to his Instagram Stories. TTheir wedding photos featured a picturesque beach backdrop.

For the big day, O’Brien wore a strapless gown that featured a lace corset bodice. Moss opted for a traditional black tuxedo.

On the show, their characters were involved romantically for a short period of time. O’Brien’s character was killed off in 2015, but their off-screen love journey continued.

Moss asked for O’Brien’s hand in marriage in June 2022 while they were on a hike in Malibu, California, sharing a moment from the proposal on Instagram.

Of their wedding date, it was planned last Fall. “We’re not hesitant in getting married. We want to get married,” Moss told Soap Opera Digest. “But I think we finally set one. We were going back and for the between 9-20-25 and 5-5-25 for quite some time. I think we finally landed on 5-25-25.”

They considered a ceremony in Hawaii but decided on something closer to home to make it simpler. “It’s going to be small and intimate,” Moss revealed. “I don’t want to do anything crazy, and True doesn’t want to do anything crazy. We’re just going to keep it about us and not about everyone else.”

They shared photos from a wedding shower ahead of their big day in April. “Thank you for a beautiful wedding shower!” the bride-to-be wrote in her Instastory. “Casey and I are so grateful to my amazing family.”