Australian KIIS97.3 breakfast host Robin Bailey has announced the end of her relationship with Belgian partner Olivier Massart, citing his ongoing divorce proceedings as the primary reason for their separation. The 54-year-old radio personality revealed the painful decision to her listeners, ending another chapter in her rocky love life.

Bailey, who had been in a relationship with Massart for eight months, disclosed the news on air, explaining the issues that led to their split. “He is still trying to sort out his settlement and divorce, and I don’t feel like there’s a place for me in that right now,” Bailey confessed to her audience. She emphasized that the decision was made “out of respect for his ex, for him, and for myself,” per The Courier Mail.

The couple’s whirlwind romance began in February, with their relationship becoming public knowledge in April when Bailey shared snapshots of their tropical getaway to New Caledonia on social media. Their bond seemed strong, with Bailey affectionately nicknaming Massart ‘Waffles’ – a moniker that quickly caught on with her co-host, Kip Wightman, the outlet reports.

In a memorable on-air moment just weeks after going public, Bailey surprised Wightman by sneaking Massart into the studio under the pseudonym “John from Shingle Inn.” The couple’s passionate kiss left Wightman speechless.

However, the fairy tale romance was short-lived as the realities of Massart’s ongoing divorce proceedings began to weigh heavily on their relationship. Bailey described the decision to end the relationship as one of the most challenging she’s faced. “It’s one of the hardest things … and I’ve been through a lot of hard stuff,” she admitted via Daily Mail.

The radio host elaborated on the difficult situation, expressing her deep feelings for Massart while acknowledging the challenges his divorce presented. “When you so enjoy someone and [you’re] compatible with them, and just love hanging out with them … but that is a part of him that I do not need to be a part of,” Bailey explained.

Despite their undeniable connection, Bailey had previously gushed about their shared activities like beach runs and motorcycle rides – she ultimately decided that giving Massart space to resolve his divorce was necessary. “He needs to come to me when he’s 100 percent ready, and not with baggage that could potentially hurt our relationship,” she stated.

The news of the split shocked Bailey’s co-host Wightman, who questioned whether she was making the right choice. “You only get one life, and you’re going to miss him,” Wightman cautioned, per The Courier Mail.

While the radio duo emphasized that Massart was “well and truly broken up” with his ex when he and Bailey met, the timing and ongoing nature of the divorce proceedings proved to be a dealbreaker for the relationship.

This latest heartbreak adds to Bailey’s history of personal tragedy. In 2014, she lost her first husband, Tony Smart, to suicide following his battle with depression. The couple had three sons together: Fin, 23, Lewin, 21, and Piper, 19. Bailey’s second husband, Sean Pickwell, whom she married in November 2018, passed away less than a year later at the age of 56 after a battle with liver cancer, according to Daily Mail.

Pickwell had proposed to Bailey just days after learning his cancer had spread to his bones, blood, and other organs. He died at their Brisbane home on Sept. 26, 2019.