Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont's divorce is coming with a hefty price tag, at least for the 8 Out of 10 Cats star. Two months after the former couple in April announced their decision to split after nine years of marriage, Richardson in June reportedly had to hand over a whopping £1.625 million (approximately $2.176 million) payout to his ex-wife.

The massive payout was in relation to a £6 million fortune the couple accumulated throughout their relationship. When Beaumont resigned from their company, This Guy at Night Limited, where she had served as director, Richardson paid her the £1.625 million for her shares in the company, according to documents reviewed by the Mirror and the Daily Mail. Richardson also forked over an additional £8,125 in stamp duty to HMRC. The company is now valued at £4 million, per documents filed at Companies House.

(Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

After first meeting through a mutual friend, the two comedians began dating in 2013. They went on to tie the knot in April 2015 and later welcomed a daughter, Elsie Louise. After nine years of marriage, they announced in a joint statement in April that they were divorcing.

"After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways," they said. "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment."

Details of their divorce proceedings are unclear at this time. In addition to their company, Richardson and Beaumont also had a £2m property empire. According to recently filed accounts, the pair are still listed as joint owners of that empire, which includes a £1 million detached home with a pool in Yorkshire and a £1 million flat in an upscale part of North London. The couple have not offered further comment on their split since their April statement.

Throughout their relationship, Richardson and Beaumont were not only co-parents, but also co-stars. They notably starred alongside one another for seven years in the mockumentary-style show Meet the Richardsons. They also appeared side-by-side on Gogglebox. Outside of their joint TV appearances, Richardson is known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. In September, it was announced that he was joining the Absolute Radio team. Beaumont, meanwhile, was a finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011 and won the BBC Radio New Comedy Awards in 2012. In June, it was announced that her British sitcom Hullraisers, which she co-wrote with Anne-Marie O'Connor and Caroline Moran, was canceled after just two seasons.